Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 418,240 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,240 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.61% of Peloton Interactive worth $202,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $108.55 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 734,388 shares worth $79,384,859. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

