Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 58,109 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,109 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Marriott International worth $190,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $142.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.