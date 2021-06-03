Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 556,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $172,032,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.00% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $336.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

