Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.59% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $166,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

BFAM opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,362.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,029,090. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

