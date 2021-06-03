Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51,436 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 5.01% of Glaukos worth $194,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Glaukos by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 701,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $51,059,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Glaukos by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 180,863 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,721,100. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

