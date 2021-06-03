Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,715,769 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of The Blackstone Group worth $133,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,118,558.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $94.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.