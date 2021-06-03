Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.27)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $81-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.

Asana stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. 1,315,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -24.86. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.58.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

