ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $449,886.00

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $338.32 million and approximately $449,886.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.69 or 0.00989910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.05 or 0.09361802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052408 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.