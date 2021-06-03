Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Trading 10.5% Higher

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) shares traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. 147,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,910,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASXC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $615.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. Analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $263,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

