Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 159.15 ($2.08), with a volume of 22308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.06).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.26 million and a PE ratio of 24.73.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

In other news, insider Jerome Booth acquired 3,392 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

