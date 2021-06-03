Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Lith Karen Van Sells 4,500 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. 35,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

