AstroNova (ALOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect AstroNova to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $116.78 million, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

