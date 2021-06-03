At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.02. 37,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOME. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,796 shares of company stock worth $3,232,880 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

