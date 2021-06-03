Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Lowered to $35.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -40.33. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,975,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

