Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 1,895.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,042 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Athenex worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Athenex stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $456.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

