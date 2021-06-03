Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.93

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 70657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.
A number of brokerages have commented on ACBI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $580.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $7,040,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.