Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.93

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 70657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACBI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $7,040,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

