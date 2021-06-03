Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AUB. Barclays increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.58.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

