Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,269.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,437.13 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

