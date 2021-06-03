Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29,641.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and $29,641.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00069318 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.77 or 0.00323740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00082422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

