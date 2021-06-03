Atria Investments LLC Acquires 8,747 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $232.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

