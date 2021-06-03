Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $262.93 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

