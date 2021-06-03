Atria Investments LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.