Atria Investments LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $60.61 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.