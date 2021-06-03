Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $306.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.59.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

