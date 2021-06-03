Atria Investments LLC Purchases 17,723 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,717 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.16. The firm has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

