Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,290 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Deere & Company by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company stock opened at $356.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

