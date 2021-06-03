Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,662 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.74 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

