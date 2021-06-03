Atria Investments LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

