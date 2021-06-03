Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.78 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.64. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.