AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.47. 301,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,846,012. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

