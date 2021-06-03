AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. 237,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,846,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

