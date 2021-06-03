Audius Hits One Day Volume of $16.45 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $142.25 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.01020093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.95 or 0.09351401 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

