AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.82. Approximately 127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AOCIF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.