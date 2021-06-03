Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290,000.00 and the highest is $350,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.54 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.71.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

