Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post sales of $310,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $290,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.54 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $330.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.