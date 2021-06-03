Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTL opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $330.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

