AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,207 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.40% of AutoNation worth $180,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,493.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,121 shares of company stock valued at $64,052,576 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AN stock opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.84. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.