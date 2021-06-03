AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of AutoNation worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 45,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $3,682,165.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,121 shares of company stock valued at $64,052,576. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

