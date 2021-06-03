Autonio (NIOX) Market Cap Reaches $11.39 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and $263,407.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00312696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00232952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.98 or 0.01190597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.10 or 0.99841853 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,836,932 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

