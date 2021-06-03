Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $2.49 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $19.11 or 0.00050341 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $127.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.81 or 0.00273494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039096 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005338 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 384,677,547 coins and its circulating supply is 130,511,512 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

