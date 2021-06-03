AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $231.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.38.

NYSE:AVB opened at $212.75 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $213.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

