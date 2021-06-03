Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 40,727 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5,452.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $421.16. The stock had a trading volume of 252,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,660. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.