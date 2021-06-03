Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.36. 8,008,060 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84.

