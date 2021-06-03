Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.09. 49,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,474. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

