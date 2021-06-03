Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 47,468 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.59. 206,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403,948. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.