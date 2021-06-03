Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Sells $451,100.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Avista stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
AVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Avista
Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
