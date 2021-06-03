Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Sells $451,100.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avista stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

AVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

