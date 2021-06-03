Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92,592.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Axe has a total market cap of $674,641.02 and approximately $92,592.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.96 or 0.01148717 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000092 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 124.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.