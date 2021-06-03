AXEL (AXEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $184,338.00

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. AXEL has a market cap of $63.53 million and $184,338.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AXEL has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00588809 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001722 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AXEL Profile

AXEL (AXEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 765,065,284 coins and its circulating supply is 277,395,282 coins. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The official website for AXEL is axel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

