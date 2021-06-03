Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 2.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $161.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

