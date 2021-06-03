Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $208,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $259.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $304.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

